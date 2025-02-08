ESB says cost of Storm Éowyn damage repairs won’t be passed on to customers

The ESB says the cost of repair work for damage caused by Storm Eowyn won’t be passed on to customers, this year at least.

There’s been uproar in recent days after comments from the utilities Chief Executive indicating the cost would have to be partly covered by price hikes.

However in a statement last night Paddy Hayes said he understands why his comments ’caused concern’ , adding there will be no impact on prices in 2025.

Beyond that Mr. Hayes says any changes would be reviewed with the regulator.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy says households simply shouldn’t have to pay for repairs:

A government minister says the CEO of the ESB should be brought before an Oireachtas committee to explain his recent ‘tone deaf’ remarks.

Paddy Hayes suggested last week that customers would be facing higher bills in order to fund the repair work caused to the electricity network during recent storms.

In a statement last night he clarified there will be ‘no impact on prices in 2025’, but changes would be reviewed with the regulator next year.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan says its not good enough that 5,000 ESB customers still have no power supply.