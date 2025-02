Investigations are continuing following a road traffic collision that occurred in Killygordon yesterday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of the single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a lorry and an ESB pole at approximately 7.55pm.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, 96 properties in Killygordan remain without power following the collision.

Power is expected to be restored at approximately 6pm this evening.