Taoiseach Micheál Martin says “we no longer get to sit on the sidelines” when it comes to Ireland’s stance on neutrality.

Following the European Leaders meeting in Brussels last week, Micheál Martin says we need to increase defense spending, to align with our neighbouring countries.

Currently, Ireland spends 0.2 per cent of GDP on Defence – which is the lowest in Europe.

Cathal Berry, former Army Ranger, says Ireland needs to fund its own defense and national security: