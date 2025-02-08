Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Woman arrested in Derry following seizure of drugs

Police in Derry have seized suspected drugs and made one arrest during a planned search yesterday.

Officers from the District Support Team Supported by officers from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team carried out the search at the property in the Shantallow area of the city.

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were seized.

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug related offences and is currently in custody at this time.

UPDATE: A 39 year old woman, arrested following a search in the Shantallow area of Derry on Friday 7th February, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiriesto be conducted.

