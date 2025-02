A campaign to tackle domestic violence is being rolled out in Donegal.

An event has been organised for Good Friday at An Grainain Theatre, Letterkenny in a bid to reduce the stigma and raise vital funds to enhance refuge facilities for people fleeing violence in the home in Donegal.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Niamh Kennedy says its vital proper resources are in place to protect those who are vulnerable: