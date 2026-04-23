1 in 6 neurology patients waiting over 18 months for care

One in six people living with a ‘neurological condition’ in Ireland are facing delays of more than 18 months for diagnosis and treatment.

A new report highlights serious staffing shortages and unequal access to care, with more than 24,000 people waiting for outpatient appointments for conditions like Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis or epilepsy.

Magdalen Rogers, Chief Executive of the Neurological Alliance of Ireland, says demand has nearly doubled in the past decade, and patients feel they’re left ‘in limbo’: