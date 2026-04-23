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Illegal e-scooter use targeted by gardaí in Letterkenny

An e-scooter being driven on a footpath has been seized in Letterkenny.

The driver, who was also carrying goods, was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice.

An Garda Síochána is reminding users to ensure they are aware of the laws governing e-scooters and e-bikes.

Road Safety Authority:

From 20 May 2024, e-scooter users must:

  • Be 16 years or older.
  • Obey a speed limit of 20km/h.
  • Drive on the left. E-scooters are allowed in cycle or bus lanes and on local, regional or national roads.
  • Have lights, a bell or audible warning device, reflectors and brakes on their e-scooter and it must be kept in a roadworthy condition at all times.
  • Obey signals given by a Garda or school warden and follow the same rules of the road that apply to cyclists, including traffic lights, road signs, and all types of pedestrian crossings.

E-scooter users must NOT:

  • Use footpaths, pedestrianised areas or motorways.
  • Hold or use a mobile phone.
  • Have a seat on their e-scooter.
  • Carry passengers (for example, carry children to school).
  • Carry goods (for example, food or parcel delivery).
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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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