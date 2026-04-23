Illegal e-scooter use targeted by gardaí in Letterkenny

An e-scooter being driven on a footpath has been seized in Letterkenny.
The driver, who was also carrying goods, was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice.
An Garda Síochána is reminding users to ensure they are aware of the laws governing e-scooters and e-bikes.
Road Safety Authority:
From 20 May 2024, e-scooter users must:
- Be 16 years or older.
- Obey a speed limit of 20km/h.
- Drive on the left. E-scooters are allowed in cycle or bus lanes and on local, regional or national roads.
- Have lights, a bell or audible warning device, reflectors and brakes on their e-scooter and it must be kept in a roadworthy condition at all times.
- Obey signals given by a Garda or school warden and follow the same rules of the road that apply to cyclists, including traffic lights, road signs, and all types of pedestrian crossings.
E-scooter users must NOT:
- Use footpaths, pedestrianised areas or motorways.
- Hold or use a mobile phone.
- Have a seat on their e-scooter.
- Carry passengers (for example, carry children to school).
- Carry goods (for example, food or parcel delivery).