Illegal e-scooter use targeted by gardaí in Letterkenny

An e-scooter being driven on a footpath has been seized in Letterkenny.

The driver, who was also carrying goods, was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice.

An Garda Síochána is reminding users to ensure they are aware of the laws governing e-scooters and e-bikes.

Road Safety Authority:

From 20 May 2024, e-scooter users must:

Be 16 years or older.

Obey a speed limit of 20km/h.

Drive on the left. E-scooters are allowed in cycle or bus lanes and on local, regional or national roads.

Have lights, a bell or audible warning device, reflectors and brakes on their e-scooter and it must be kept in a roadworthy condition at all times.

Obey signals given by a Garda or school warden and follow the same rules of the road that apply to cyclists, including traffic lights, road signs, and all types of pedestrian crossings.

E-scooter users must NOT: