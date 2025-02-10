DUP MLA urges Taoiseach to hold a parallel public inquiry into the Omagh Bombing

The Stormont Assembly has heard a call for a parallel and public Omagh Bombing Inquiry in the Republic, which questions those believed to have been involved in planning and executing the 1998 attack.

West Tyrone MLA Tom Buchanan told the Assembly that while the Irish government is promising full cooperation, the reality is that those people south of the border who were involved in the attack are effectively being sheltered, and the truth of their involvement may never be known.

The DUP MLA said people have been very moved by the testimonies given by families at the Strule Arts Centre over the past two weeks, and called on Taoiseach Michael Martin and Tanaiste Simon Harris to do the right thing………….