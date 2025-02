Farmers are proposing they be contracted to monitor the state of trees around powerlines, following damage caused during Storm Éowyn.

700 homes, farms and businesses were without power as of last night, more than two weeks after the storm hit Ireland.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Associationis suggesting farmers could be used to form tree-cutting groups, after powerlines were damaged by fallen trees.

It’s President, Denis Drennan, says farmers could be eyes and ears for the ESB: