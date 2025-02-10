LUH remains under ‘bed blocker’ pressure

Letterkenny University Hospital remains under so called ‘bed blocker’ pressure.

The term refers to the number of patients who cannot be discharged from hospital due to the lack of step-down care such as local rehabilitation centres or home carers.

These are referred to as delayed transfer of care patients.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that everyday last month Letterkenny and six other hospitals were over their DTOC threshold.

While LUH had the third highest national average of 19 DTOC patients for the month.