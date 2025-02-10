Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LUH remains under ‘bed blocker’ pressure

Letterkenny University Hospital remains under so called ‘bed blocker’ pressure.

The term refers to the number of patients who cannot be discharged from hospital due to the lack of step-down care such as local rehabilitation centres or home carers.

These are referred to as delayed transfer of care patients.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that everyday last month Letterkenny and six other hospitals were over their DTOC threshold.

While LUH had the third highest national average of 19 DTOC patients for the month.

Top Stories

luh-new-1
Top Stories, News

LUH remains under ‘bed blocker’ pressure

10 February 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Injury escaped in Carndonagh collision

10 February 2025
court-768x644
Top Stories, News

Man due in court today linked with serious assault in Limavady

10 February 2025
highcourt
Top Stories, News

Letterkenny woman awarded €230,000 after breaking wrist on wet dancefloor

10 February 2025
