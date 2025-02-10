Number of people on Live Register decreases in Donegal

7,699 people were on the live register in Donegal in January.

That is down 16% from 9,141 in January 2024.

All social welfare offices in Donegal saw fewer people signing on last month compared to the same time period last year.

Killybegs saw the largest decrease of 31% to the figure of 382.

841 names appeared on the register in Dungloe, 23% less than the 1089 seen in January 2024.

Next Ballyshannon, fell by 20%, from 1,111 to 889.

Meanwhile, Letterkenny and Buncrana both dropped 14%, to 2,136 and 1,419, respectively.

13% fewer people signed on in the Dunfanaghy social welfare office with 514, down from 592.

Finally, both Donegal and Ballybofey recorded a 10% decline to 526 and 992.



