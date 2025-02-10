This week marks 60th anniversary of Derry-Portadown railway line closure

This Friday marks the 60th anniversary of the closure of the Derry-Portadown railway line, which led to the closure of all remaining stations in Donegal and Tyrone.

The restoration of this line was a key recommendation in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review. Campaign group Into the West have announced they will use this week’s

anniversary to highlight their campaign to restore rail services in the region, including both the Derry-Portadown and the Letterkenny to Derry lines.

Chairperson of Into the West, Steve Bradley, said that this week 60 years ago marked the death of rail in the North West: