Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

This week marks 60th anniversary of Derry-Portadown railway line closure

This Friday marks the 60th anniversary of the closure of the Derry-Portadown railway line, which led to the closure of all remaining stations in Donegal and Tyrone.

The restoration of this line was a key recommendation in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review. Campaign group Into the West have announced they will use this week’s

anniversary to highlight their campaign to restore rail services in the region, including both the Derry-Portadown and the Letterkenny to Derry lines.

Chairperson of Into the West, Steve Bradley, said that this week 60 years ago marked the death of rail in the North West:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

epilepsy-brain-1200x900
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Time, Safe, Stay’ – Advice issued on World Epilepsy Day

10 February 2025
Into the West 3
Audio, News, Top Stories

This week marks 60th anniversary of Derry-Portadown railway line closure

10 February 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaign to tackle domestic violence being rolled out in Donegal

10 February 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

4 people injured suring ‘serious incident’ in Dublin

9 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

epilepsy-brain-1200x900
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Time, Safe, Stay’ – Advice issued on World Epilepsy Day

10 February 2025
Into the West 3
Audio, News, Top Stories

This week marks 60th anniversary of Derry-Portadown railway line closure

10 February 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaign to tackle domestic violence being rolled out in Donegal

10 February 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

4 people injured suring ‘serious incident’ in Dublin

9 February 2025
Untitled design (1)
News

Police appealing for information in tracing missing Omagh teenager

9 February 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested for serious Limavady assault

9 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube