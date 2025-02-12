40 ministers and political figures will undertake international visits this year

The Government will launch a charm offensive on the United States this St Patrick’s Day.

It’s sending the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and eight Ministers to America to build relationships under the Donald Trump administration.

Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue is going to Colombia, while Junior Higher Education Minister Marian Harkin will travel to Belgium and the Netherlands.

In total, 37 Ministers, the Chairs of the Dail and Seanad and the Attorney General will all head off on St Patrick’s Day trips across the World.

10 of these will go to the US with the Taoiseach heading to Washington and Texas and the Tanaiste off to New York and Philadelphia.

Elswhere Paschal Donohoe will go to Germany, Helen McEntee is off to Australia and James Browne is off to China.

The Opposition has raised questions about the American trips – with Richard Boyd Barrett from People Before Profit saying Ireland shouldn’t bend the knee to Donald Trump who he described as a bully.

In the midst of all these trips, every year one Minister has to stay at home to steer the ship if something goes wrong.

That person this year is Michael Healy Rae.

The full list is as follows –

Ministerial travel to US for St Patrick’s Day 2025

Title Deputy Destination Taoiseach Micheál Martin Texas and Washington DC Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade; Minister for Defence Simon Harris Philadelphia and New York Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy and Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien Miami and Los Angeles Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke Boston and New Hampshire Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary Atlanta and Savannah Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport Patrick O’Donovan Seattle and San Francisco Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill UN Commission on the Status of Women, New York and Chicago Attorney General Rossa Fanning SC Michigan and Montana Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Small Businesses and Retail and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for Circular Economy Alan Dillon Utah (and Vancouver in Canada)

Ministerial travel to other locations for St Patrick’s Day 2025