40 ministers and political figures will undertake international visits this year

The Government will launch a charm offensive on the United States this St Patrick’s Day.

It’s sending the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and eight Ministers to America to build relationships under the Donald Trump administration.

Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue is going to Colombia, while Junior Higher Education Minister Marian Harkin will travel to Belgium and the Netherlands.

In total, 37 Ministers, the Chairs of the Dail and Seanad and the Attorney General will all head off on St Patrick’s Day trips across the World.

10 of these will go to the US with the Taoiseach heading to Washington and Texas and the Tanaiste off to New York and Philadelphia.

Elswhere Paschal Donohoe will go to Germany, Helen McEntee is off to Australia and James Browne is off to China.

The Opposition has raised questions about the American trips – with Richard Boyd Barrett from People Before Profit saying Ireland shouldn’t bend the knee to Donald Trump who he described as a bully.

In the midst of all these trips, every year one Minister has to stay at home to steer the ship if something goes wrong.

That person this year is Michael Healy Rae.

The full list is as follows –

 

Ministerial travel to US for St Patrick’s Day 2025

Title Deputy Destination
Taoiseach Micheál Martin Texas and Washington DC
Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade; Minister for Defence Simon Harris Philadelphia and New York
Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy and Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien Miami and Los Angeles
Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke Boston and New Hampshire
Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary Atlanta and Savannah
Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport Patrick O’Donovan Seattle and San Francisco
Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill UN Commission on the Status of Women, New York and Chicago
Attorney General Rossa Fanning SC Michigan and Montana
Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Small Businesses and Retail and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for Circular Economy Alan Dillon Utah (and Vancouver in Canada)

Ministerial travel to other locations for St Patrick’s Day 2025

Title Deputy Destination
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe Germany
Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation Jack Chambers Chile and Argentina
Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley London
Minister for Education and Youth Helen McEntee Australia
Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan Italy, Holy See and Malta
Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne China
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless India
Government Chief Whip and Minister of State attending cabinet with responsibility for Mental Health Mary Butler Denmark and Sweden
Minister of State attending cabinet with responsibility for Disability Hildegarde Naughton Japan
Minister of State attending cabinet with responsibility for Food Promotion, New Markets, Research and Development Noel Grealish Vietnam and Cambodia
Minister of State attending cabinet with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports Sean Canney Brazil
Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for European Affairs and at the Department of Defence Thomas Byrne France
Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media with Special Responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy Charlie McConalogue Colombia
Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform with responsibility for the Office of Public Work Kevin Boxer Moran Portugal
Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform with special responsibility for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment Emer Higgins Western Australia
Minister of State at the Department of Finance with special responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance Robert Troy Czechia
Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for International Development and Diaspora Neale Richmond Kenya and Tanzania
Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, with special responsibility for Community Development, Charities, Gaeltacht and the Islands and the Department of Transport with special responsibility for Rural Transport Jerry Buttimer New Zealand
Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Local Government and Planning John Cummins Thailand and the Philippines
Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan Norway & Poland
Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Older People and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Housing Kieran O’Donnell Cardiff and Manchester
Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor Greece and Cyprus
Minister of State at the Department of Justice with special responsibility for International Law, Law Reform and Youth Justice Niall Collins Mexico
Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Niamh Smyth Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Fisheries and at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for the Marine Timmy Dooley Canada
Minister of State at the Department of Justice with special responsibility for Migration Colm Brophy Spain
Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science with special responsibility for Further Education, Apprenticeship, Construction and Climate Skills Marian Harkin Netherlands and Belgium
Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy Switzerland
Cathaoirleach Seanad TBC Edinburgh
