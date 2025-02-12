Business Matters, Ep 230: Clare Ryan co-founder of ITUS Secure Technologies – plus .ie domain profile report

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore speaks with the co-founder of a cyber security company based in CoLab in Letterkenny who was on a recent trade mission to the United States, and also to the CEO of .ie the national registry for over 300,000 domain names.

First up we’ll hear from Newtowncunningham based Clare Ryan, the co-founder of ITUS Secure Technologies, who was among a group from the north-west on a recent St. Brigid’s Day Trade Mission to US in bid to secure significant investments. Her company provides Managed Cyber Security services for businesses, working closely with its clients to give them peace of mind.

Aiming to bolster investment in Irish-owned women-led businesses, the mission saw 25 women founders showcase 20 innovative companies with financial asks ranging from $1M to $3M.

Chris spoke to her while she was still in America, and asked her about her business, and the trade mission.

In the second part of the programme, Chris finds out more the latest .ie Domain Profile Report. Last year, there were 825 new .ie domain names registered in Donegal. David Curtin, CEO of .ie the national registry for over 300,000 domain names, elaborates on the report and its findings.

You can listen to the full programme here: