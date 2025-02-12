Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Business Matters, Ep 230: Clare Ryan co-founder of ITUS Secure Technologies – plus .ie domain profile report

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore speaks with the co-founder of a cyber security company based in CoLab in Letterkenny who was on a recent trade mission to the United States, and also to the CEO of .ie the national registry for over 300,000 domain names. 

First up we’ll hear from  Newtowncunningham based Clare Ryan, the co-founder of ITUS Secure Technologies, who was among a group from the north-west on a recent St. Brigid’s Day Trade Mission to US in bid to secure significant investments. Her company provides Managed Cyber Security services for businesses, working closely with its clients to give them peace of mind.

Aiming to bolster investment in Irish-owned women-led businesses, the mission saw 25 women founders showcase 20 innovative companies with financial asks ranging from $1M to $3M.

Chris spoke to her while she was still in America, and asked her about her business, and the trade mission.

In the second part of the programme, Chris finds out more the latest .ie Domain Profile Report. Last year, there were 825 new .ie domain names registered in Donegal.  David Curtin, CEO of .ie the national registry for over 300,000 domain names, elaborates on the report and its findings.

You can listen to the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish-water-workers (1)
Top Stories, News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Dungloe

12 February 2025
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Authorities are treating patients like numbers, not people – INMO

12 February 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
Top Stories, News

Power restored to all homes and businesses following Storm Éowyn

12 February 2025
king charles
Top Stories, News

NI’s First and deputy First Ministers to meet King Charles today

12 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

irish-water-workers (1)
Top Stories, News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Dungloe

12 February 2025
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Authorities are treating patients like numbers, not people – INMO

12 February 2025
ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
Top Stories, News

Power restored to all homes and businesses following Storm Éowyn

12 February 2025
king charles
Top Stories, News

NI’s First and deputy First Ministers to meet King Charles today

12 February 2025
The White House
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government planning PR blitz to US for St Patrick’s Day

12 February 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 230: Clare Ryan co-founder of ITUS Secure Technologies – plus .ie domain profile report

12 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube