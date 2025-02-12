Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Deputy Doherty accuses Taoiseach of taking advantage of the Irish language

The Taoiseach has been accused of taking advantage of the Irish language.

A row broke out in the Dail earlier after the Taoiseach was accused of using Irish to break the Dail rules.

In a debate about housing, Micheal Martin said, as Gaeilge, that the Sinn Fein leader was ‘telling lies’.

Mary Lou McDonald took exception to this, demanding the Taoiseach withdraw the remark.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty accused the Taoiseach of ‘exploiting’ the fact Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy doesn’t speak Irish:

Nikki and Manus
Top Stories, Audio, News

Four Donegal senators take their seats in Seanad Eireann

12 February 2025
CCTV image Liscooley
Top Stories, News

Gardai issue appeal to owners of vehicles seen in filling station at time of fatal Liscooley crash

12 February 2025
NYC+St.Patrick's+Day
Top Stories, News

40 ministers and political figures will undertake international visits this year

12 February 2025
court-768x644
News, Audio, Top Stories

€2 million awarded to former Defence Force member for chemical exposure

12 February 2025
Advertisement

