Deputy Doherty accuses Taoiseach of taking advantage of the Irish language

The Taoiseach has been accused of taking advantage of the Irish language.

A row broke out in the Dail earlier after the Taoiseach was accused of using Irish to break the Dail rules.

In a debate about housing, Micheal Martin said, as Gaeilge, that the Sinn Fein leader was ‘telling lies’.

Mary Lou McDonald took exception to this, demanding the Taoiseach withdraw the remark.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty accused the Taoiseach of ‘exploiting’ the fact Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy doesn’t speak Irish: