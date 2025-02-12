€2 million awarded to former Defence Force member for chemical exposure



A Donegal man who is a former member of the Defence Forces received a payment of €2 million from the state to settle a legal case.

It’s on claims he made that his health has been seriously impacted by chemical exposure from 1991 to 1997 while working as an aviation technician with the Irish Air Corps in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel.

Gary Coll is the first of ten cases to be heard for similar claims.

While the State paid the St Johnston man, it was without liability.

At the time he was working, he suffered severe nosebleeds.

Mr Coll told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show how his health deteriorated after leaving the post: