Gardai issue appeal to owners of vehicles seen in filling station at time of fatal Liscooley crash

In a renewed appeal for information on a fatal crash in Donegal last year, Gardai are seeking to identify the owners of two vehicles seen in a nearby filling station at the time of the collision.

The fatal crash, involving two cars occurred at Liscooley near Castlefinn at around 10pm on Friday, November 22nd.

Two men aged in their 30s who were the occupants of one car were fatally injured while a man in his 70s who was in the second car subsequently died in hospital.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

In particular they are seeking to identify the owners of two vehicles which were in the forecourt of a filling station, around 100 metres from the scene around the time of the collision. Gardai believe while neither vehicle was involved in the crash that they may have valuable information.

One vehicle, believed to be a dark Skoda or Audi estate, exited the filling station and turned left towards Castlefinn while the second, a dark SUV, possibly a Toyota, left the filling station soon after.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

