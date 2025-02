The Government is planning a PR blitz to the United States for St Patrick’s Day this year.

The Taoiseach, Tanaiste and eight Ministers will travel to America.

Government ministers will visit almost 40 locations across the world as part of the celebrations.

The Tanaiste has confirmed he will head to New York and Philadelphia.

Speaking before Cabinet, Simon Harris said it’s crucial to engage with the US, no matter who’s in charge: