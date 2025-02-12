Irish lanuage schools calling for road resurfacing works amid dropping numbers

Donegal County Council is being urged to resurface a road to bolster enrolment at two rural Gaeltacht schools.

Stramore National School in Glendowan and Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in Ballinamore, Fintown, say that their numbers have plummeted in recent years.

Staff there believe that if the Meenaboll road was resurfaced, it would help alleviate the pressure.

In 2012, Gairmscoil Chú Uladh had 288 enrolments; this year, that number was 91.

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the Transport and Education Ministers to seek funding for the work, which is estimated to cost €369,000.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says the wider picture needs to be considered in terms of the Irish language: