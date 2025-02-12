Man charged to Derry Magistrates Court on 18 charges



A man is due in court in Derry today on 18 charges relating to drug and traffic offences.

This follows an incident on Monday night in Eglinton and a subsequent search of a car the following day in Magherafelt, in which suspected Class C controlled drugs were seized.

The 31-year-old’s charges include possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place, failing to stop for police and driving without a licence, insurance or due care and attention.