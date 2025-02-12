Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man charged to Derry Magistrates Court on 18 charges


A man is due in court in Derry today on 18 charges relating to drug and traffic offences.

This follows an incident on Monday night in Eglinton and a subsequent search of a car the following day in Magherafelt, in which suspected Class C controlled drugs were seized.

The 31-year-old’s charges include possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place, failing to stop for police and driving without a licence, insurance or due care and attention.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gairmschil chu uladh
Top Stories, Audio, News

Irish lanuage schools calling for road resurfacing works amid dropping numbers

12 February 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man charged to Derry Magistrates Court on 18 charges

12 February 2025
The White House
Top Stories, News

10 Irish politicians to travel to USA for St Patrick’s Day

12 February 2025
fort doon
Top Stories, News

‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme open for applications

12 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

gairmschil chu uladh
Top Stories, Audio, News

Irish lanuage schools calling for road resurfacing works amid dropping numbers

12 February 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man charged to Derry Magistrates Court on 18 charges

12 February 2025
The White House
Top Stories, News

10 Irish politicians to travel to USA for St Patrick’s Day

12 February 2025
fort doon
Top Stories, News

‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme open for applications

12 February 2025
Mark Durkan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Durkan warns Assembly that welfare reform is driving people towards money lenders in Derry and across NI

12 February 2025
Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan 2023-2029
Audio, News, Top Stories

Brogan seeks high level inter-departmental to discuss future roads and transportation projects

12 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube