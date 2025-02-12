Man due in court tomorrow in connection with murder of Strabane man, Stephen Holmes

A 31 year old man is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court tomorrow and is expected to be charged with the murder of Strabane man, Stephen Holmes.

Mr Holmes who was also 31, was attacked in the Beechmount Village area of the town on Monday night last and passed away in hospital a number of days later.

The defendant was previously charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, and appeared before court last Thursday. The charges have since been reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service following the death of Mr Holmes.

Police say they are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.

They have added that speculation is unhelpful, inaccurate and may ultimately have a negative impact on the criminal justice process.