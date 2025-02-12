Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man due in court tomorrow in connection with murder of Strabane man, Stephen Holmes

A 31 year old man is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court tomorrow and is expected to be charged with the murder of Strabane man, Stephen Holmes.

Mr Holmes who was also 31, was attacked in the Beechmount Village area of the town on Monday night last and passed away in hospital a number of days later.

The defendant was previously charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, and appeared before court last Thursday. The charges have since been reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service following the death of Mr Holmes.

Police say they are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.

They have added that speculation is unhelpful, inaccurate and may ultimately have a negative impact on the criminal justice process.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Aiden Coll - Assistant Training Centre Manager Gaoth Dobhair
Top Stories, News

Aiden Coll appointed Assistant Training Centre Manager at FET Gaoth Dobhair

12 February 2025
Taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government will shortly bring DCB Scheme amendments before the Dail – Taoiseach

12 February 2025
Top Stories, News

Priest named as possible abuser by Jesuits served in Donegal from 1980 to 1984

12 February 2025
sliabh liag
Top Stories, News

Donegal man denies telling lies about former partner’s involvement in Sliabh Liag murder

12 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Aiden Coll - Assistant Training Centre Manager Gaoth Dobhair
Top Stories, News

Aiden Coll appointed Assistant Training Centre Manager at FET Gaoth Dobhair

12 February 2025
Taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government will shortly bring DCB Scheme amendments before the Dail – Taoiseach

12 February 2025
Top Stories, News

Priest named as possible abuser by Jesuits served in Donegal from 1980 to 1984

12 February 2025
sliabh liag
Top Stories, News

Donegal man denies telling lies about former partner’s involvement in Sliabh Liag murder

12 February 2025
omaghbomb
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man describes moment Omagh bomb detonated as inquiry continues

12 February 2025
Stephen Holmes
Top Stories, News

Man due in court tomorrow in connection with murder of Strabane man, Stephen Holmes

12 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube