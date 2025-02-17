Arranmore Lifeboat brings ill woman to shore

The Arranmore RNLI volunteer crew responded to a call from Malin Head Coast Guard at 10.50pm last night to assist in a medical evacuation from the island.

The patient was transferred from the lifeboat to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport for assessment in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Crew on board the lifeboat were: Relief Coxswain Sean Curtin, Relief mechanic and Deputy Launch Authority John Mc Cafferty, Julie Savoie, Aisling Cox, Sharon O’Donnell, JJ O’Donnell and Finbar Gallagher.

John Mc Cafferty said ‘We are a twenty four hour emergency service, serving the Arranmore Community and wider coastal areas of the northwest since 1883. We are happy to respond to calls for assistance whatever the time day or night, on behalf of the crew I would like to wish the patient a speedy recovery.’