Compulsory housing order for birds takes effect this morning

A compulsory housing order for birds and poultry takes effect from this morning.

All captive birds will have to be kept indoors in an effort to tackle rising cases of the avian influenza.

Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon says the order is being implemented across the entire island of Ireland in order to protect livestock:

It comes as some 64,000 birds are being culled in the North after a suspected case of bird flu on a commercial poultry farm in County Tyrone.

A temporary control zone is in place and samples from the site have been sent for testing.