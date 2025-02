An investigation is to be launched to source the cause of mould in the houses of Ard Na Rí in Letterkenny.

The issue has arisen since the implementation of air to water to heating systems.

The Donegal County Council maintenance team have received reports and are to follow up with those affected.

Mayor of the MD, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says not enough information was available provided to the house occupants at the time: