The North’s Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly has said no invitations have been received to travel to the White House on St Patrick’s Day, and if they are, she and First Minster Michelle O’Neill will ensure they respond positively for the good of Northern Ireland.

She was answering questions in the Assembly this afternoon.

She was asked by Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew meanwhile, about possible threats to US funding for the International Fund for Ireland……..