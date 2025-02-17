First stage of Omagh bombing inquiry to finish this week

The man who brought forward the Omagh bombing inquiry says he hopes it can answer all the questions for families.
It’s as the first stage comes to an end this week.
Former Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris spoke to reporter James Gould:
The man who brought forward the Omagh bombing inquiry says he hopes it can answer all the questions for families.
It’s as the first stage comes to an end this week.
Former Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris spoke to reporter James Gould:
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland