Today, Vikat Bhagat will be sentenced for the rape and murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin in India in 2017.

Bhagat was found guilty last Friday, following years of trials and delays.

Andrea Brannigan, her mother, along with her family, travelled to Goa to hear the verdict.

They told Friday’s Nine til Noon show that he may be given a life sentence or the death penalty.