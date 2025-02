A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Danielle McLaughlin in India.

Local man Vikat Bhagat was convicted last Friday of the rape and murder of Ms McLaughlin in March 2017.

The 28-year-old Donegal native had travelled to India two weeks previously to go backpacking.

He was handed two life sentences this morning, which will run concurrently.

Des Doherty, the family solicitor has says justice has been achieved: