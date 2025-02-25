Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Over €76,000 awarded for water quality projects in Donegal

Over €76,000 in funding has been allocated for water quality projects in Donegal.

Seven projects across the county are to benefit from the allocation from the Local Authority Waters Programme to support the delivery of projects and initiatives to enhance local water bodies and benefit water quality and biodiversity.

Kilcar Parish Council has received the largest allocation in the county to carry out an invasive species removal projects.

The other organisations that have received funding are the Inishowen Rivers Trust, Cairde na hEaragaile, Deele Community Anglers, Barrack Hill Town Park Steering Committee, Letterkenny Tidy Towns and the Ballyshannon Regeneration Group.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Valve repair works causing water supply disruptions in Letterkennyu

25 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 February 2025
Vacant 1
Top Stories, News

1,042 applications made to refurbish vacant properties in Donegal

25 February 2025
CWDF
Top Stories, News

Over €76,000 awarded for water quality projects in Donegal

25 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Valve repair works causing water supply disruptions in Letterkennyu

25 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 February 2025
Vacant 1
Top Stories, News

1,042 applications made to refurbish vacant properties in Donegal

25 February 2025
CWDF
Top Stories, News

Over €76,000 awarded for water quality projects in Donegal

25 February 2025
Garda1
Top Stories, News

Man’s bike stolen from outside Bundoran Tourist Office

25 February 2025
GARDA
Top Stories, News

Digger battery stolen in Lifford

25 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube