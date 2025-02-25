Over €76,000 awarded for water quality projects in Donegal

Over €76,000 in funding has been allocated for water quality projects in Donegal.

Seven projects across the county are to benefit from the allocation from the Local Authority Waters Programme to support the delivery of projects and initiatives to enhance local water bodies and benefit water quality and biodiversity.

Kilcar Parish Council has received the largest allocation in the county to carry out an invasive species removal projects.

The other organisations that have received funding are the Inishowen Rivers Trust, Cairde na hEaragaile, Deele Community Anglers, Barrack Hill Town Park Steering Committee, Letterkenny Tidy Towns and the Ballyshannon Regeneration Group.