Dail speaking rights row could come to an end today

The Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil has written to all parties urging them to bring the speaking rights row to an end.

The Dáil reform committee meets this afternoon to debate the proposals for Michael Lowry’s technical group.

The government wants to create a new group of TDs, who have said they’ll support the government in all votes but don’t actually want to be part of the government.
Instead, they want to have speaking slots and be able to question the Taoiseach twice a week.

The Opposition says it’s ridiculous on a number of fronts.

Firstly, that these are clearly Government backing TDs and, secondly, they’re diluting opposition time with friendly questioners, which means less accountability for the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin has been tetchy on the subject and claims the Opposition are trying to deny democratically-elected TDs having any speaking time at all.

Verona Murphy is hoping things will come to a head today as Dáil committees can’t be formed until the row is sorted, but privately, opposition leaders are admitting the government could force through this vote, and there’s little they can do to stop them.

Screenshot 2025-02-26 101155
Top Stories, News

Another National Slowdown Day is underway

26 February 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Section of Derry’s Strand Road to close tonight to allow for further investigations into fatality 15 days ago

26 February 2025
flood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran being invited to Inishowen to review lack of progress on flood defences

26 February 2025
hse app
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE launches new Health App

26 February 2025
Advertisement

