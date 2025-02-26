Dail speaking rights row could come to an end today

The Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil has written to all parties urging them to bring the speaking rights row to an end.

The Dáil reform committee meets this afternoon to debate the proposals for Michael Lowry’s technical group.

The government wants to create a new group of TDs, who have said they’ll support the government in all votes but don’t actually want to be part of the government.

Instead, they want to have speaking slots and be able to question the Taoiseach twice a week.

The Opposition says it’s ridiculous on a number of fronts.

Firstly, that these are clearly Government backing TDs and, secondly, they’re diluting opposition time with friendly questioners, which means less accountability for the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin has been tetchy on the subject and claims the Opposition are trying to deny democratically-elected TDs having any speaking time at all.

Verona Murphy is hoping things will come to a head today as Dáil committees can’t be formed until the row is sorted, but privately, opposition leaders are admitting the government could force through this vote, and there’s little they can do to stop them.