Teenager to appear in court after assaulting two police officers

A man has been charged to court following an arrest made in Derry on Friday in the Sackville Street area, when two officers were assaulted.

The 19-year-old is charged with two counts of assault on police, two counts of resisting police and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He is further charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist apprehension and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.