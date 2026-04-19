Aer Lingus announce plans to cut 500 flights in the coming weeks

Air passengers are being advised not to panic about summer holiday plans.

It comes as Aer Lingus plans to cut 500 flights in the coming weeks due to maintenance, ahead of its busy summer season.

The airline says the changes amount to just 2% of overall services and the majority of affected passengers will be transferred to other flights on the same day.

There are ongoing fears about the impact the Middle East crisis may have on jet fuel prices over the coming months.

Eoghan Corry, Editor of Travel Extra, doesn’t think the Aer Lingus cancellations are anything to worry about: