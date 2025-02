Donegal Hospice is set to relocate into the new Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit later this year as a temporary accommodation to allow for a major construction project.

Additional accommodation is being provided at the facility, and at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum this week, Cllr Ciaran Brogan was told that HSE owned accommodation has been secured for the temporary relocation of the Donegal Hospice during the planned renovation.

He says it’s a significant development.