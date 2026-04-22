Investigation launched after report of man exposing himself in Omagh

An investigation has been launched after a man allegedly exposed himself and committed a sexual act in Omagh.

Police say a woman reported the incident at around 6pm on Saturday in the Lovers Retreat area.

It’s understood that the incident happened in front of her while she was walking in the park.

A search of the area was carried out, but the suspect was not located.

Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly a passer-by who assisted the woman, who is understood to have been walking a border collie named Milo.