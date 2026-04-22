Carolynne Murray elected new Chair of Donegal IHF branch



Carolynne Murray has been elected as the new Chair of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation.

The Director and General Manager of the Shandon Hotel & Spa takes over from Aisling Arnold of Arnold’s Hotel in Dunfanaghy, with the appointment confirmed at the branch’s annual gala dinner in Letterkenny.

The Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says Ms Murray will lead the sector at a key time for tourism and hospitality.

The sector employs 8,000 people in Donegal.

Ms Murray says Donegal is not following tourism trends, but setting them, and has pledged to focus on unity, sustainability and industry growth: