Dooley meets representatives from the fishing, processing and aquaculture sectors

Junior Marine Minister Timmy Dooley has held his first meeting with seafood sector groups.

He says he wants to work with the industry so they can identify solutions and opportunities, and build a sustainable future for coastal communities.

The meeting brought together representatives from the catching, aquaculture and processing sectors, as well as the co-operatives, with a number of delegates from Donegal.

Among the groups who attended the meeting were the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation, the Irish Fish Producers Organisation, the National Inshore Fisherman’s Association, the National Inshore Fisheries Forum, IFA Aquaculture, Co-operative representatives, the Irish Islands Marine Resource Organisation and the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association.

Minister Dooley welcomed the opportunity to hear industry concerns first hand, and also highlighted the Government’s objectives for supporting the seafood sector and coastal communities.

He said the re-establishment of a dedicated Minister of State for Fisheries and Marine issues reflects the Government’s focus on the importance of the marine sector and the coastal communities who depend on it.

Minister Dooley concluded that following what was a productive discussion, he wants to continue a positive engagement with the industry so they can work together into the future.