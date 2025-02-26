Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Drivers caught reading letters and watching TV shows as National Slow Down Day continues

Drivers reading letters, writing in diaries and watching TV shows on their phones are just some of the behaviours being caught by Roads Policing Units across the country.

National Slow Down Day continues until midnight tonight, with motorists being asked to consider if it’s worth losing their job or even their life due to speeding.

Twenty-four people have died on Irish roads so far this year, which is a decrease of twelve compared to last year.

Superintendent Eddie Golden, outlines some of the speeds detected across the country since midnight, including one at Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

