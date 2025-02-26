Improvement works taking place on Navenny Street

Improvement works are taking place on Navenny Street in Ballybofey.

Road Alert // Navenny Street, Ballybofey Improvement Works

Improvement works are being carried out on Navenny Street. Some of the Footpaths are being renewed and the Road will be resurfaced once the Footpaths are completed. Works are being carried out over 6 phases to minimise disruption to the Public and the local businesses. Some parking will be restricted, as the works move through the various phases, although this will be kept to a minimum. A One-way System will be in operation for most of the works.

The works are expected to take 12 to 16 weeks in total, although the Street may revert to two-way traffic for some of this time, particularly during Festivals or Major Events.

There is a Navenny Street Centenary Event planned for the Street in the Summer, so these works are very much welcomed by residents living Navenny Street.

Donegal County Council regrets any inconvenience caused because of the works.