Irish language and Gaeltacht groups protesting Foras na Gaeilge cuts

40 Irish language and Gaeltacht groups across the country were protesting cuts announced by Foras na Gaeilge.

The strike was organised to call on Governments in the north and south to reverse the latest cuts of €820,000 by providing the appropriate funding to Foras na Gaeilge now, and to urgently develop a long-term solution for Irish-language funding.

Aisling Nic Aoidh, from Líonra Leitir Ceanainn, was in attendance at the Letterkenny protest earlier today.

She says these cuts will be detrimental to the services they provide.