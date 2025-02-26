Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran being invited to Inishowen to review lack of progress on flood defences

A meeting of Inishowen Municipal District has been told that Storm Eowyn and its aftermath brought back memories for many people of the floods of 2017, and also reignited fear in many people who were badly impacted by the floods almost eight years ago, but still haven’t seen necessary flood prevention measures implemented.

All members were critical of those delays, particularly in respect of Burnfoot, where a number of council houses are still uninhabitable, leaving people wondering if they will ever be able to return to their homes.

Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, who has responsible for flood defences, is now being invited to visit the peninsula, having first done so as a minister directly after the floods.

MD Cathaoirleach Jack Murray expects he’ll be disappointed at the lack of progress…………..