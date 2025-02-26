Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran being invited to Inishowen to review lack of progress on flood defences

A meeting of Inishowen Municipal District has been told that Storm Eowyn and its aftermath brought back memories for many people of the floods of 2017, and also reignited fear in many people who were badly impacted by the floods almost eight years ago, but still haven’t seen necessary flood prevention measures implemented.

All members were critical of those delays, particularly in respect of Burnfoot, where a number of council houses are still uninhabitable, leaving people wondering if they will ever be able to return to their homes.

Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, who has responsible for flood defences, is now being invited to visit the peninsula, having first done so as a minister directly after the floods.

MD Cathaoirleach Jack Murray expects he’ll be disappointed at the lack of progress…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-02-26 101155
Top Stories, News

Another National Slowdown Day is underway

26 February 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Section of Derry’s Strand Road to close tonight to allow for further investigations into fatality 15 days ago

26 February 2025
flood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran being invited to Inishowen to review lack of progress on flood defences

26 February 2025
hse app
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE launches new Health App

26 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-02-26 101155
Top Stories, News

Another National Slowdown Day is underway

26 February 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Section of Derry’s Strand Road to close tonight to allow for further investigations into fatality 15 days ago

26 February 2025
flood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran being invited to Inishowen to review lack of progress on flood defences

26 February 2025
hse app
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE launches new Health App

26 February 2025
dail
Top Stories, News

Dail speaking rights row could come to an end today

26 February 2025
Ballybofey Map
News, Top Stories

Improvement works taking place on Navenny Street

26 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube