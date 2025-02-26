Police investigating theft from grave in Omagh

Police are investigating following a reported theft from a grave in Omagh.

Officers received a report yesterday morning at approximately 11.20am that a granite memorial object had been removed from a grave in the Blackfort Road area of the town.

It is believed the theft occurred sometime between Sunday and Monday.

No damage was caused to the grave.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this theft, and Police are keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, to report it to them on 101.