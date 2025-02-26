Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Police investigating theft from grave in Omagh

Police are investigating following a reported theft from a grave in Omagh.

Officers received a report yesterday morning at approximately 11.20am that a granite memorial object had been removed from a grave in the Blackfort Road area of the town.

It is believed the theft occurred sometime between Sunday and Monday.

No damage was caused to the grave.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this theft, and Police are keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, to report it to them on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police investigating theft from grave in Omagh

26 February 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

26 February 2025
news pic (2)
News, Top Stories

Search underway at Drogheda property in Kyran Durnin investigation

26 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach accused of ‘behaving like a child’ following clash with Pearse Doherty in chamber

26 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police investigating theft from grave in Omagh

26 February 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

26 February 2025
news pic (2)
News, Top Stories

Search underway at Drogheda property in Kyran Durnin investigation

26 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach accused of ‘behaving like a child’ following clash with Pearse Doherty in chamber

26 February 2025
Letterkenny CNU 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Hospice set to relocate to Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit later this year for construction works

26 February 2025
Foras-na-Gaeilge-Funding-for-Irish-Language-Festival-Projects
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish language and Gaeltacht groups protesting Foras na Gaeilge cuts

26 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube