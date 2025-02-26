Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ward tells Dail the DCB scheme is not working

100% Redress Party Charles Ward has welcomed confirmation that the government plans to introduce a bill amending the Defective Concrete Redress Scheme during the current Dail term.

Questioning Taoiseach Michael Martin, he asked what the nature of the changes would be, saying at present, the scheme is unworkable, citing a number of reasons, including what hew claims is the slow pace at which Donegal County Council is processing applications.

The Taoiseach said if there are issues on the council’s side, they must be addressed, but defended the progress of the scheme so far.

However, Deputy Ward insisted the scheme has numerous issues…………

Donegal Hospice set to relocate to Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit later this year for construction works

26 February 2025
Irish language and Gaeltacht groups protesting Foras na Gaeilge cuts

26 February 2025
Drivers caught reading letters and watching TV shows as National Slow Down Day continues

26 February 2025
Drugs seized and two men arrested in Strabane

26 February 2025
