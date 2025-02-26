Ward tells Dail the DCB scheme is not working

100% Redress Party Charles Ward has welcomed confirmation that the government plans to introduce a bill amending the Defective Concrete Redress Scheme during the current Dail term.

Questioning Taoiseach Michael Martin, he asked what the nature of the changes would be, saying at present, the scheme is unworkable, citing a number of reasons, including what hew claims is the slow pace at which Donegal County Council is processing applications.

The Taoiseach said if there are issues on the council’s side, they must be addressed, but defended the progress of the scheme so far.

However, Deputy Ward insisted the scheme has numerous issues…………