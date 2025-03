An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash in Tyrone.

Police say at around 10.50 last night, a black Peugeot 207 was involved in a collision on the Coalisland Road, Dungannon.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he later passed away.

Investigations are continuing with police seeking witnesses and dash cam footage.

The Coalisland Road remains closed this morning.