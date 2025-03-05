Big weekend ahead for Darts in Kilcar

The 2025 Leo Molloy Darts Singles Tournament takes place in Kilcar this Saturday March 8th with registrations in Kilcar House from 2:30pm.

Leo who did so much for darts not just in the south west but for Donegal and was the manager of the very first Donegal team to win the All Ireland and he would be a proud man if he was still with us to see local players representing the county with pride and dedication.

The tournament is a deserving memorial to him and this year we have the biggest fund in Donegal darts with just over €3,000 in prizes, with the winner getting €1,000 with prizes for ladies and youths also to be won, this attracts the best throwers in the north west and beyond eager to join the prestigious names already on the trophy.

PDC regular Brendan Dolan from Fermanagh is a four time winner of the Leo Molloy Tournament.

Past finals

2024 Ciaran McGeady 7 Adrian Devine 6

2023 Shane McGuirk 7 Adrian Devine 2

2022 Stephen Harron 6 Charlie Grant 3

2020 Shaun McGowan 6 Gerard McGlynn 2

2019 Gerard McGlynn 6 Denise Cassidy 3

2018 Phil McGeehan 6 Declan Cunningham 3

2017 Michael Leech 6 Stephen Harron 3

2016 John Gallagher 6 Liam Gallagher 4

2015 Liam Gallagher 6 Antony Mularkey 1

2014 Charlie Grant 6 Amir Quiambao 1

2013 Campbell Jackson 6 Charlie Grant 1

2012 John Gallagher 5 John McGinley 2

2010 JJ Dolan 5 James Deery 2

2009 Brendan Dolan 5 John McGinley 2

2008 Brendan Dolan 5 John McGinley 2

2007 Gerald Harvey 5 Danny McDaid 0

2006 John Con McGinley 5 Brendan Dolan 4

2005 Martin McCloskey 5 Amir Quiambao 1

2004 Brendan Dolan 5 Declan Cunningham 2

2003 Brendan Dolan

2002 Sean McGowan

2001 Martin McCloskey 5 Anthony Whoriskey 0

2000 Martin McCloskey 5 Gerald Harvey 0