Drugs seized during latest search in Derry

Police have arrested two 32 year old men and seized suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, following a search of a property in Derry last night.

Police say they carried out a search of a residential premises in the Glenvale Road area of the city, at around 11pm.

A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, cocaine, and diazepam tablets, with an estimated street value of £3,500, were seized as a result of the search.

Police say they’re investigation is continuing, and are encouraging anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact them.

