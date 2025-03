With 476 people in need of an appointment, occupational therapy waiting lists in Donegal have been described as ‘scandalous’.

66% of those patients have been waiting over a year.

Information provided to Councillor Declan Meehan shows that there are currently 11 vacant occupational therapy posts in Donegal with two more expected to become vacant by the end of next month.

He says the HSE needs to do more to ensure adequate care is provided to people in Donegal: