Over 1,400 people in Donegal are on a waiting list for audiology treatment.

Ireland’s national charity for Deaf and Hard of Hearing people, Chime is calling on the Government to progress a National Hearing Care Plan.

Danielle McLoughlin, Chime’s Director of Advocacy says in Donegal, the proportion of the population awaiting an appointment is high.

She says delays in treating children has a serious knock on effect: