Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair have won the FAI Schools Junior U17 ‘B’ Boys National Cup Final for the third year in a row.

Today’s final against Colan Phiarsaigh of Cork finished 1-1 after normal time.

Brian MacPhaidin had Gaoth Dobhair 1-0 up heading into injury time but a late, late equaliser from Evan Peelo forced the game into extra time.

Neither side scored in the added period and it was the Donegal school who held their nerve to win a dramatic penalty shoot-out 10-9.