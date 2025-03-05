Taoiseach accused of being “disengenious” in his Dail statements on DCB scheme progress

A Donegal Deputy has accused the Taoiseach of being disingenuous, and attempting to mislead the public.

Deputy Charles Ward said while Micheal Martin claims works are ongoing at 450 defective concrete block homes, the reality is is that remediation works have been completed on just 69 properties since 2022.

The Defective Concrete Block Bill amendment is expected to be published this Spring.

In the Dail, Deputy Ward urged Taoiseach Martin to work together with those at the coalface of the crisis……………