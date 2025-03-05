Unemployment rate drops below 4%

The unemployment rate has dipped below 4%.
CSO figures show it stood at 3.9% in February, down from 4% in January.
A year ago it was 4.2%.
The number of people unemployed was 111,500 last month, compared with 115,700 the month before.
The unemployment rate has dipped below 4%.
CSO figures show it stood at 3.9% in February, down from 4% in January.
A year ago it was 4.2%.
The number of people unemployed was 111,500 last month, compared with 115,700 the month before.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland